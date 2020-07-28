Sunwest Genetics
Purple Kush Autoflower Cannabis Seeds by Sunwest Genetics
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Given its parents, its no surprise that its a heavy indica. Purple Kush due to it’s heavy indica properties are great for medicinal use and ideal for sleep. For this particular strain you won’t need much headroom due to it growing wider than tall. Purple Kush has a relatively short flower time of 7-9 weeks is around 80% indica, has medium to high levels of THC and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,622 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
