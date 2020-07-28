About this product

Given its parents, its no surprise that its a heavy indica. Purple Kush due to it’s heavy indica properties are great for medicinal use and ideal for sleep. For this particular strain you won’t need much headroom due to it growing wider than tall. Purple Kush has a relatively short flower time of 7-9 weeks is around 80% indica, has medium to high levels of THC and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.