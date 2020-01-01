 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Swamp Boys Seeds is a successful collaboration between Cornbread Ricky and Krome, two old friends from Florida. These creative breeders have undeniably made today’s cannabis community a better place, chiefly by sharing two legendary strains: Triangle Kush and The White. Since relocating to California, the Swamp Boys have been consistently discovering new genetics, combining their tried-and-true strains with some of the newer varieties to create innovative and unique standout cultivars. Notable strains attributed to Swamp Boys Seeds (either created or selected) include McFly White Fire #3, Trigerian, Nookies, Blockhead, Mojito, Rogan and Tina Danza. Their current project consists of six crosses with their Georgia Pine male (Killer Queen G-13 x William’s Wonder) and six with their Orange Blossom Trail (Old Florida Orange Skunk). Keep your eyes peeled for the new Nigerian crosses that are being released. If you didn’t like Haze before, you might change your mind when you see what’s coming out soon!