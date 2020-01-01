 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tea House Collective

About Tea House Collective

Founded in 2010, Tea House Collective offers fine medical cannabis lovingly bred and cultivated by small, environmentally conscious patient-cultivators from the world’s premier cannabis growing region. They promote the health of our patients and our planet by providing sustainably-cultivated natural medical cannabis. The Tea House’s cannabis is grown outdoors under the Humboldt sun, using organic methods that protect the soil and water as well as the safety of all wildlife in our watersheds.