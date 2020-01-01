Tea House Collective
About Tea House Collective
Founded in 2010, Tea House Collective offers fine medical cannabis lovingly bred and cultivated by small, environmentally conscious patient-cultivators from the world’s premier cannabis growing region. They promote the health of our patients and our planet by providing sustainably-cultivated natural medical cannabis. The Tea House’s cannabis is grown outdoors under the Humboldt sun, using organic methods that protect the soil and water as well as the safety of all wildlife in our watersheds.