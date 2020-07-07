About this strain
Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically.
Afghani effects
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
59% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Telluride Bud Company
Telluride Bud Company is a locally owned and operated recreational marijuana dispensary located in the heart of historic downtown Telluride, CO and Durango, CO. Founded in 2010, Telluride Bud Company helped blaze the trail for the legalization of medical cannabis in Colorado and on January 1st, 2014, Telluride Bud Company became one of the first recreational marijuana dispensaries in the world! On April 10, 2015, Telluride Bud Company opened its second marijuana dispensary in Durango, CO. In 2016, Telluride Bud Company opened "The Grow", our 10,000 SF environmentally-friendly Greenhouse in central Colorado. At "The Grow", we harvest a wide variety of popular, rare and unique strains to supply our Durango and Telluride retail locations. By growing our own cannabis in a Greenhouse at altitude, we harness the 300+ days of natural sunlight that our beautiful state provides. This not only results in higher plant yields, but lower energy costs as well. That is how TBC delivers the best bud at the best price everyday!