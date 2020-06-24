Temescal Wellness
Blue Cookies 1g 2-Pack
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Blue Cookies effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
