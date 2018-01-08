Temple Extracts
Black Lime Sour Diesel Distillate TC-510
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges!
Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!