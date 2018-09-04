Terphogz
Zeuz Vape Pod System - Zkittlez Live Resin 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Find out what happens when the best terps in the game are paired with the best hardware available: an unmatched flavor experience.
Compact
Rechargeable
Refillable
The Zeuz pod smokes as if it was sent down from Mt. Olympus by the Terp Godz themselves...Because it was!
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
