Terra Tech Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. We’re pioneering the future by integrating the best of the natural world with technology to create sustainable solutions for medical cannabis production, extraction and distribution, plant science research and development, food production and Closed Environment Agriculture (CEA). Through this development, we have created relevant brands in both the cannabis and agriculture industries.THE HIGHEST QUALITY MEDICAL CANNABIS Through multiple subsidiaries in this space, we are committed to cultivating and providing the highest quality medical cannabis consistently delivered to qualified, registered medical marijuana establishments in the safest and most secure manner. Our commitment to advancing research within the medical cannabis industry will lead our approach in cultivating and cross-breeding strains of medical cannabis that treat a variety of ailments. We are uniquely positioned to operate safe and successful medical cannabis cultivation facilities throughout the United States.