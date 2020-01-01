 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Tetra Labs

Tetra Labs

About Tetra Labs

TetraLabs was founded in 2008 as a part-time research project to develop an ultra-pure medical-cannabis concentrate containing only natural cannabinoids. Those involved never intended the project to become a business. But after successfully making small amounts of ultra-pure cannabinoids, patients found out about us and asked for more. It was invigorating to hear such a positive response, so we began working full-time on the project. Subsequently, we established the TetraLabs Collective, and focused on meeting patient requests for safe, effective, ultra-pure medical cannabis products.

Available in

United States, California