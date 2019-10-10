Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Romulan Cartridge 0.5g

by Tetra Labs
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Romulan
Romulan

Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.

Romulan effects

Reported by real people like you
634 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!