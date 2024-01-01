  • Premium Quality CBD Hemp
Product image for Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Cigarettes - Hawaiian Haze - 18.2% CBD, Fruity, Orange, Haze, Sweet, Sativa,
Pre-rolls
Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Cigarettes - Hawaiian Haze - 18.2% CBD, Fruity, Orange, Haze, Sweet, Sativa,
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Citrus, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown
Flower
Tangie Blossom- 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Citrus, Haze, Sativa, Uplifting, Greenhouse Grown
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa,
Pre-rolls
Tangie Blossom CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 10.56%, 2.32% Total Terpenes CBD, Floral, Orange, Haze, Sativa,
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Set of 2 | Printed Botanical Poster | Cannabis Terpenes+Terpene Effects
Posters & Art
Set of 2 | Printed Botanical Poster | Cannabis Terpenes+Terpene Effects
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Craft Outdoor Flower | Hawaiian Haze | 18.2% CBD | Hand-Trimmed
Flower
Craft Outdoor Flower | Hawaiian Haze | 18.2% CBD | Hand-Trimmed
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Pre-Roll Hemp CBD Joint - Double
Pre-rolls
Pre-Roll Hemp CBD Joint - Double
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Hemp Shake/Trim | Tangie Blossom | 10.65% CBD | 2.35% Terpenes
Shake
Hemp Shake/Trim | Tangie Blossom | 10.65% CBD | 2.35% Terpenes
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Red Bordeaux -15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
Flower
Red Bordeaux -15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Orange Glaze Hemp CBD Fem Seeds
Seeds
Orange Glaze Hemp CBD Fem Seeds
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown
Flower
Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for T1 CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Indoor
Pre-rolls
T1 CBD Hemp Cigarettes - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Indoor
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Prüno CBD Hemp Seeds Feminized
Seeds
Prüno CBD Hemp Seeds Feminized
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Hemp Shake/Trim | Floral Wife | 8.53% CBD | 2.46%Terpenes
Shake
Hemp Shake/Trim | Floral Wife | 8.53% CBD | 2.46%Terpenes
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Spectrum Non-Feminized Hemp CBD Seed
Seeds
Spectrum Non-Feminized Hemp CBD Seed
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Floral Wife - 8.56% CBD, 2.46% Total Terpenes, Cinnamon, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Greenhouse
Flower
Floral Wife - 8.56% CBD, 2.46% Total Terpenes, Cinnamon, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Greenhouse
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Pre-roll Hemp CBD Joint - Single
Pre-rolls
Pre-roll Hemp CBD Joint - Single
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Floral Wife - Biomass- 8.53% CBD, 2.46% Terpenes
Flower
Floral Wife - Biomass- 8.53% CBD, 2.46% Terpenes
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for CBD Hemp Cooling Muscle Salve
Hemp CBD topicals
CBD Hemp Cooling Muscle Salve
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Pacific Cooler CBD Hemp Seeds Feminized
Seeds
Pacific Cooler CBD Hemp Seeds Feminized
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Clones
Clones
T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Clones
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for CBD Hemp Leaves
Shake
CBD Hemp Leaves
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Red Bordeaux - Biomass - 15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
Shake
Red Bordeaux - Biomass - 15.6% CBD, Berries, Floral, Tropical, Hybrid, Anytime, Rest, Outdoor Grown
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for T1 - Smalls - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
Flower
T1 - Smalls - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
by The Botanical Joint
Product image for Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Gassy, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest
Clones
Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Gassy, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest
by The Botanical Joint