GREENE CONSULTING GROUP IS DEDICATED TO BUILDING THE NATION’S CANNABIS INDUSTRY FROM THE GROUND UP! Since 2013, the Greene Consulting Group has helped entrepreneurs navigate the dynamic and highly-regulated cannabis industry with tremendous success. Our team of experienced industry professionals has worked to obtain cannabis business licenses and optimize business operations across North America. As America’s next great industry takes root, GCG is at the forefront - helping cannabis industry entrepreneurs implement best practices, increase efficiency, manage risk, and grow their businesses. CANNABIS INDUSTRY BOUTIQUE CONSULTING SERVICES AT VALUE-DRIVEN PRICING