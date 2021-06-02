The Hemp Doctor
Delta-8 Hemp Derived THC 1ml Glass Syringe
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
These GLASS syringes are made with the same distillate used in our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge. Simply warm up the glass syringe (warm water is fine), then push out your desired amount into your carrier of choice…a nectar collector, or dab rig. Even top off your favorite bowl of flower, or preroll (Keep in mind…this is a distillate and is likely to be harsh when dabbed). What are you waiting for? Try our premium D8 THC glass syringes today!
Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium THC Delta 8 syringes are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. Choose from Bubba Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, or Ghost Train Haze.
Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium THC Delta 8 syringes are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. Choose from Bubba Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, or Ghost Train Haze.
Ghost Train Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!