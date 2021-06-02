About this product

These GLASS syringes are made with the same distillate used in our Delta 8 Vape Cartridge. Simply warm up the glass syringe (warm water is fine), then push out your desired amount into your carrier of choice…a nectar collector, or dab rig. Even top off your favorite bowl of flower, or preroll (Keep in mind…this is a distillate and is likely to be harsh when dabbed). What are you waiting for? Try our premium D8 THC glass syringes today!



Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium THC Delta 8 syringes are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. Choose from Bubba Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, or Ghost Train Haze.