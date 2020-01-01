The idea of the Motley Group was born while we were working for a large national CPA in Denver. We kept seeing our firm be approached by large multi-million dollar companies in the cannabis industry, but the partners continually insisted on not taking the work due to the stigma attached by conservative clients and firm stakeholders. This is CO’s first CPA firm that has a vast knowledge of the industry after spending years of working on manufacturing and distribution clients. After realizing that the marijuana industry was being underserved by accounting firms unwilling to work in the space, the founders of Motley saw the potential and overwhelming need for professionals, who are capable of providing the highest level of service and technical expertise in a complicated tax arena where low cost providers don’t have the knowledge and expertise to save you money and improve operational efficiency.