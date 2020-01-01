 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. The One Minute Cannabist

The One Minute Cannabist

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About The One Minute Cannabist

One Minute Cannabist is a new concept in cannabis education and product selection, offering resources and tools to help you begin or fine tune your healing journey with cannabis. We know it can be intimidating and overwhelming to walk into a dispensary when you are new or inexperienced with using medicinal cannabis products. That’s why we specialize in helping adults, especially those over 50, who wish to explore the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes in dignified, comfortable and professional settings. From understanding how and why cannabis works in our bodies, to navigating the latest methods for ingesting cannabis, to ensuring you receive clear instructions for use, our certified cannabis specialists will be your guide as you learn about all this healing plant has to offer.