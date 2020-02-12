About this product
Known for hailing a potent THC level, White Runtz is infused with linalool and myrcene dominant terpenes and packs a high that is just as delicious as the flavor, with relaxing and long-lasting effects that will have you kicked back and feeling totally at ease in no time at all.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.