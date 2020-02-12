Known for hailing a potent THC level, White Runtz is infused with linalool and myrcene dominant terpenes and packs a high that is just as delicious as the flavor, with relaxing and long-lasting effects that will have you kicked back and feeling totally at ease in no time at all.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.