About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is a very sweet, earthy premium strain that is almost pure indica. It provides an intense and relaxing sensation that starts in your head and moves down into your body. It's a cross between the two popular strains Bubble Gum and Kush. The THC levels are around 20%. Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds looks like the ordinary Kush with light green buds, thick leaves, and orange colored hairs. The buds are extremely large and dense. The effect of the Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is very strong. Though the effects may not last long, ranging for about half an hour to an hour. Medically, Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds will make patients feel euphoric, happy and relaxed. It is best used to help patients relieve stress, pain, and depression. Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is a great strain to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, and PMS. The Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is drought tolerant so little water is needed for it. Giving it too much water will kill it. If given the right conditions, the plant will surely thrive and will give you very potent yields, if not very much. This strain is recommended to be planted indoors depending on your area's natural climate. Due to this, areas that have warm temperatures may have to simulate a cold environment indoors for the plant to thrive.