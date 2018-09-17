The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
TheSeedPharm.com Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is a very sweet, earthy premium strain that is almost pure indica. It provides an intense and relaxing sensation that starts in your head and moves down into your body. It's a cross between the two popular strains Bubble Gum and Kush. The THC levels are around 20%. Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds looks like the ordinary Kush with light green buds, thick leaves, and orange colored hairs. The buds are extremely large and dense. The effect of the Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is very strong. Though the effects may not last long, ranging for about half an hour to an hour. Medically, Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds will make patients feel euphoric, happy and relaxed. It is best used to help patients relieve stress, pain, and depression. Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is a great strain to help treat Anxiety, Migraines, ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, and PMS. The Bubba Kush Marijuana Seeds is drought tolerant so little water is needed for it. Giving it too much water will kill it. If given the right conditions, the plant will surely thrive and will give you very potent yields, if not very much. This strain is recommended to be planted indoors depending on your area's natural climate. Due to this, areas that have warm temperatures may have to simulate a cold environment indoors for the plant to thrive.
Bubba OG effects
Reported by real people like you
213 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
