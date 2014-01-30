The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
TheSeedPharm.com Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds strain is described as mainly indica that produces a dense sticky bud with gold trichomes throughout. With a scent of sweet pine and citrus, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds can taste of eucalyptus. The cerebral high comes on quick with a THC level up to 18%. Flowering time is usually around 7-8 weeks. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds provides users a feeling of lively energy, which allows the user to always be busy without being jittery. Medically, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds premium strain allows the patient to help relieve stress, pain and depression. It is best to help with anxiety, migraines, gastrointestinal disorder, multiple Sclerosis, and arthritis. Patients have reported feeling euphoric, happy and uplifted. This cannabis strain is not for the beginners to start with. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds could be a strong and a vigorous strain that can be grown outdoors but it is highly best to have it grown indoors. It normally produces fast in flowering and has absolutely no stretch.
Dutch Treat effects
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
