About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds strain is described as mainly indica that produces a dense sticky bud with gold trichomes throughout. With a scent of sweet pine and citrus, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds can taste of eucalyptus. The cerebral high comes on quick with a THC level up to 18%. Flowering time is usually around 7-8 weeks. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds provides users a feeling of lively energy, which allows the user to always be busy without being jittery. Medically, Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds premium strain allows the patient to help relieve stress, pain and depression. It is best to help with anxiety, migraines, gastrointestinal disorder, multiple Sclerosis, and arthritis. Patients have reported feeling euphoric, happy and uplifted. This cannabis strain is not for the beginners to start with. Dutch Treat Marijuana Seeds could be a strong and a vigorous strain that can be grown outdoors but it is highly best to have it grown indoors. It normally produces fast in flowering and has absolutely no stretch.