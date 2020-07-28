The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
TheSeedPharm.com Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are a premium world-renowned strain for its purple leaves and strong smoky taste combined with a very high THC level. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are an indica that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of a cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Medically, patients feel happy, relaxed and sleepy. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are great to help relieve insomnia, pain and stress. Its buds are prescribed for chronic pain, inflammation, loss of appetite, insomnia and other ailments. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds Plants flower in 8 weeks indoors and out, making this a versatile choice for growers. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and the dark green buds will remain dense and not overly large. This all indica is known for her long lasting high that starts strong as well as her berry aroma. Not quite narcotic though but it has a strong, pleasant buzz, which is very relaxing but far from couch locking. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are great if you’re just looking for a chill and relaxed time.
Purple Kush effects
1,622 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
