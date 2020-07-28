About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are a premium world-renowned strain for its purple leaves and strong smoky taste combined with a very high THC level. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are an indica that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of a cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Medically, patients feel happy, relaxed and sleepy. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are great to help relieve insomnia, pain and stress. Its buds are prescribed for chronic pain, inflammation, loss of appetite, insomnia and other ailments. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds Plants flower in 8 weeks indoors and out, making this a versatile choice for growers. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and the dark green buds will remain dense and not overly large. This all indica is known for her long lasting high that starts strong as well as her berry aroma. Not quite narcotic though but it has a strong, pleasant buzz, which is very relaxing but far from couch locking. Purple Kush Marijuana Seeds are great if you’re just looking for a chill and relaxed time.