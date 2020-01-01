 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. The Smoking Lion
The Smoking Lion Cover Photo

The Smoking Lion

We help smokers improve their experience!

About The Smoking Lion

We are a small business in Tucson, Arizona that helps smokers improve their experience through products we take pride in! We are excited to merge our entrepreneurial spirits with our passion to enhance the smoking experience for others! We hope to bring innovation and convenience to our customers through our products to improve the quality of their herb experience. You can now purchase The D'ash Bowl on Amazon! Just visit www.dashbowl.com to add one to your cart! To read our full story, please visit our site at http://thesmokinglion.com !

Ashtrays

more products

Available in

Canada, United States