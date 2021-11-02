About this product
Think of Headband as a hybrid hippie flower crown made of lemony-yellow daisies. OG Kush and Sour Diesel’s little darling, Headband has inherited their citrus gasoline scent. Need to relieve pain and relax? Put on a bisabolol, pinene, myrcene, and caryophyllene Headband.
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,828 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.