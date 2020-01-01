Tiller Natural Cannabis

The farms of Wenatchee Heights. Above and Beyond. Family, friends, and farms. The farms we work with are dedicated sungrowers. They use greenhouses, light deprivation techniques, and natural growing mediums. Not only are the farmers small business owners, they’re also a group of family and friends that prizes quality and good intentions over mass-produced sameness. Who better to grow world-class Washington cannabis? The taste of Wenatchee. Tiller cannabis is suffused with the sun, soil, and air of Wenatchee Heights. The sweet flavor profile is completely unique to our farms. Unlike nearby areas below 3,000 feet that had their nutrient-rich soils washed away in the Ice Age floods, the higher altitude hills of Wenatchee Heights were left entirely untouched. Our native soil, called Colockum silt loam, is some of the best in the world—a growing environment abundant with nutrients, moisture, and humus."