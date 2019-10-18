About this product
This journey will keep you glued to the couch or transfer you to another dimension; Gorilla Glue 4 is a potent strain delivering heavy euphoria and relaxation. Fill space with pungent earthy and pine aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This multiple award-winning strain reigns supreme, and travelers will search far and wide to get sticky with GG4.
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
About this brand
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk