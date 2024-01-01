With Kush Mints as your co-pilot, your journey through the cosmos is both exhilarating and relaxing. As you take off, the sweet, minty flavor feels like breaking through the atmosphere, lifting your mood and clearing your mind. The euphoric head high gives way to a soothing body high, providing a steady, grounded experience that keeps you on course. Whether you’re navigating new adventures or cruising through calm space, Kush Mints ensures a smooth, enjoyable ride. So, where would you like to fly next? Let Kush Mints guide your interstellar voyage.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

