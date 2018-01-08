Timeless Vapes
GDP 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Grand Daddy Purple is an Indica from California with deep purple blooms. It’s a cross between Big Bud and Purple Urkle. The effects of this sweet, grape and berry flavored, powerful strain are both euphoric and soothing. In addition to feeling soothed, patients describe feeling tired, happy, and hungry.
Terpene Profile: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
