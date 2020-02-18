Timeless Vapes
Wedding Cake 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Wedding Cake is a mash-up of sweet, pastry-named varieties to create a profile good enough for any special day. Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies were married to showcase a creamy lavender, mango, and lemon flavor profile. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and aids in melting away day-to-day stressors and lifting spirits.
Terpene Profile: Limonene, Linalool, Humulene
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
