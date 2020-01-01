Tincture Belle

Char Mayes, owner of TinctureBelle, experienced a journey in life that so many people can identify with. Cancer impacted her life when her father battled the debilitating disease. Char was young when she lost her father at the young age of 44. That experience colored her life going forward, working in the holistic industry trying to convince doctors in the early years of better ways of healing besides pharmaceuticals. Before Char thought about medical marijuana she searched for other alternative medical approaches for people struggling against cancer. Alternative treatments, looking beyond Western Medicine. She investigated it all. Any way to help people suffering is a good thing. Her experience in holistic healing made it an easy transition to advocating medical marijuana for patients around the world. When the opportunity to work in the Medical Marijuana field became a possibility, Char went into the market place. It wasn’t an easy start. Regulations, constant paperwork, developing effective products. There was more to it than renting a building and hanging out an open sign. TinctureBelle’s core is a husband and wife team. Bill, who is native American, believes firmly in the value of what mother nature has to offer us. And Bill is actively involved in day to day business with Char, bringing their products to customers across Colorado. Over the course of building TinctureBelle, the medical marijuana side of the business was the driving force for Char. Hearing that her products helped customers manage pain, inflammation, and provided them with relief continues to drive her progress in the business. So, who is TinctureBelle? And why do we do what we do? It’s been over 6 years since we launched our business. And like many other businesses in Colorado’s marijuana industry, our beginnings were pretty humble. Before regulations and licensing requirements we started out creating our now famous “Fairy Tears” tinctures in our home kitchen. Here’s how it went… One would fill the tincture bottle, slide it across the counter, the other would seal the tincture and slide it back across the counter for labeling. The house often smelled of our products. After the “treasure hunt” for licensing and registration with the state we began making candies, tinctures, rubs, lotions, lip balms, soaps, “Canna Butter”, in our first licensed kitchen located inside a dispensary. TinctureBelle began as a very small business indeed. A small family owned mom & pop operation. Today we’re still a family owned and operated business, but we have grown. Fortunately, we’ve still kept the family at the core of our business. Medical Marijuana As we said, we started out creating products for the medical marijuana community first. And over the years we’ve heard from countless customers about the benefits of our medical marijuana products. Many customers have experienced pain relief, help with inflammation, and in the case of our rubs, solutions to ongoing skin problems that nothing else would help with. We’re proud to know that for many of our customers our products have helped them solve ongoing issues that nothing else could help them with. Knowing that we’re helping has been a driving force in our continued business to this day. Recreational Marijuana Not long ago, Colorado legalized recreational cannabis. You might have heard about that on the news…. 😉 Recreational pot was a whole different animal. Additional paperwork, qualifying with the state, jumping through the red tape hoops. We understood everything behind the regulation of recreational marijuana, and made the decision as a family to move forward and expand our business. Of course, it was a lot of leg work, and required us to expand our production of our marijuana products. Today we produce both medical and recreational marijuana candies, rubs, lotions, bath oils, soaps, and more. And while we’ve grown, we still stick to the methods we started out with. Every one of our products is created with high standards, no corners cut, and with our customers’ enjoyment and relief in mind.