TKO Reserve
Orange Juice TKO Doublepacks : Two 0.75g Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
TKO Doublepacks contain two .75 gram pre-rolls for double the punch Expertly rolled with only premium buds, no trim or shake ever. We have a wide variety of exclusive strains, majority of which are in-house creations or collaborations with the world's top breeders : exotic and exclusive genetics that you can only smoke through TKO. We're constantly releasing new strains and most of them are limited release batches so if you see something new - grab it before it's gone! TKO is passionate about growing the most unique, terpene-rich flower with sustainable practices which allows us to offer premium products at an affordable price. Follow us on Instagram for a look into our daily #farmlife @TKO.Oregon @TKO.Reserve www.TKOreserve.com
Orange Juice effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!