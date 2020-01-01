Topanga Harvest makes premium quality medicinal cannabis products. Our focus is on edible products that are effectively potent and truly delicious. We are here as servants, blessed with the opportunity to help others feel better physically and emotionally. That is a gift we cherish, and a responsibility we take seriously. We work hard every day to deliver the best experience we can for everyone who uses our product. Thank you for taking a moment to learn a bit about us, and for all the support, encouragement and good wishes we have received. Being from Topanga Canyon, California, a truly beautiful, even magical place in the world, our wish to you is that you hold in your hearts the same feeling we live with everyday – PEACE IN THE CANYON.