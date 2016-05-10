TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain derived from White Widow genetics. You will love this strain if you have a sweet tooth but love a sour strain, and are looking for a relaxing way to wind down your day.