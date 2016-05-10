CBD Vape Cartridges | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG | Full Gram - Sweet & Sour Widow (Indica)
by TribeTokes
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 9%
About this product
TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain derived from White Widow genetics. You will love this strain if you have a sweet tooth but love a sour strain, and are looking for a relaxing way to wind down your day.
About this strain
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.