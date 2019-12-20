Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With an aroma of lemon, mango, sweet and an earth, pine, sweet flavor, Kalashnikova is made from Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a relaxed, happy, focused boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with pain, stress, anxiety. Famous strain from Green House strains, was Trinity Terpenes' first TerpStrain. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.
FLAVOR: Earthy, Pine, Sweet
AROMA: Lemon, Mango, Sweet
EFFECTS: Relaxed, Happy, Focused
USES: Vapes, Tinctures
BENEFITS: Pain, Stress, Anxiety
TERPENES: Myrcene, Alpha-pinene, Beta-caryophyllene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
