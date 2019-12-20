About this product

With an aroma of lemon, mango, sweet and an earth, pine, sweet flavor, Kalashnikova is made from Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a relaxed, happy, focused boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with pain, stress, anxiety. Famous strain from Green House strains, was Trinity Terpenes' first TerpStrain. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.



FLAVOR: Earthy, Pine, Sweet

AROMA: Lemon, Mango, Sweet

EFFECTS: Relaxed, Happy, Focused



USES: Vapes, Tinctures

BENEFITS: Pain, Stress, Anxiety



TERPENES: Myrcene, Alpha-pinene, Beta-caryophyllene

VOLUME: 15ML

INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes