Logo for the brand Trinity Terpenes

Trinity Terpenes

GRANDADDY PURPLE TerpStrain

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
About this product

With a Fruity, sweet flavor and the aroma of sweet, lavender, earth, Grandaddy Purple is made from Linalool, Nerolidol, Myrcene Terpenes for a Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with Stress, Pain, Insomnia. An Indica dominant hybrid. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.

FLAVOR: Fruity, Sweet
AROMA: Sweet, Lavender, Earth
EFFECTS: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

USES: Vapes, Tinctures
BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Insomnia

TERPENES: Linalool, Nerolidol, Myrcene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes

Grand Doggy Purps effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
40% of people say it helps with inflammation
