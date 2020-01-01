Triple Crown Cannabis

We’re a Washington State I-502 Cannabis Producer/ Processor, and we love what we do. Our growers are on-site 24/7, maintaining the quality of our marijuana. It starts with top quality strains or seeds, the correct medium, the best natural fertilizers, chlorine free water, and clean, filtered ocean air. We combine CO2 and the combination of flushing our rooms with fresh ocean air. Our flowers are ocean grown in Humptulips, Hoquiam, Wa. Grown indoors, our flowers love the fresh ocean air they breathe, and spring well water they drink. Our location, growers’ techniques, and knowledge helps to produce some of the smoothest and most beautiful cannabis in Washington. We grow our plants with the end user in mind. All of the products we use on our plants are approved by the Washington State Department of Agriculture for use on Cannabis. Once the terpenes and plants are near peaking, we start the cleansing and water flushing period. This purging cleans the plants during their final stages in the growing cycle. This results in a strong and clean flower that’s ready for harvest. We take the time to cure our buds to perfection. Each step makes a difference. We vine dry, hand trim, glass cure, grade, and select only our finest buds. We then hand weigh and gently place them into glass jars.