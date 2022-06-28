About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
About this brand
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.