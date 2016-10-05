Loading…
Logo for the brand Tumedicina

Tumedicina

SFV OG Pure Oil Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

SFV OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
142 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
