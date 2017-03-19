URSA Extracts
Pink Lemonade Diamond Flake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Pink Lemonade is bred by Tar Hill Farm in Humboldt County. It is a multiple award-winning strain. This Pink Lemonade Diamond Flake features 90.3% Cannabinoids and 77.4% Total THC.
Diamond Flake is a new creation that is extremely rich in both cannabinoids and terpenes.
100% cannabis-derived, Diamond Flake features pure THC, THCA, and terpenes that do not stick all over your tool, your jar or your hands.
It's very easy to dab, add to a joint, or preload a nail compared to stickier resins.
With Diamond Flake, you can flip the jar upside down with no worries of concentrate sticking or lidding!
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!