Pink Lemonade is bred by Tar Hill Farm in Humboldt County. It is a multiple award-winning strain. This Pink Lemonade Diamond Flake features 90.3% Cannabinoids and 77.4% Total THC.



Diamond Flake is a new creation that is extremely rich in both cannabinoids and terpenes.

100% cannabis-derived, Diamond Flake features pure THC, THCA, and terpenes that do not stick all over your tool, your jar or your hands.

It's very easy to dab, add to a joint, or preload a nail compared to stickier resins.



With Diamond Flake, you can flip the jar upside down with no worries of concentrate sticking or lidding!