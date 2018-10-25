Original Glue – YOUR SOURCE OF PEACEFUL STRENGTH

Gorilla Glue #4 is an award-winning hybrid strain. It is potent and indica dominant. Pungent, earthy, pine aromas accompany heavy, happy relaxation. This strain is the offspring of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, and it will have you feeling “glued” to the couch.



FRAGRANCE: Earth, pine, fuel



EFFECT: Euphoric, relaxing, heavy, full body relaxation and extreme couch-lock



Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.



This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long.



Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.