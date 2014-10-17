About this strain
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.
Grand Doggy Purps effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
63% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
53% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
41% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.