Provides extreme relaxation and pain relief, great for insomnia or pain disorders. An initial cerebral head rush gives way to a more mellow relaxation heavy body high. A wonderful aromatic combination of grapes and chemical/sour skunk on the backend.
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.
