About this product
Modified Grapes is the child strain of two of the most celebrated strains today ‚GMO and Purple Punch. Its picture-perfect buds deliver sweet, fruity grape flavors with unique, spicy undertones.
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryphyllene
About this strain
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Modified Grapes effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with