Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Viola

Viola

Orange Creamsicle

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Orange Creamsicle effects

Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!