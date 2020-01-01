 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vitale Scientific Associates, LLC

About Vitale Scientific Associates, LLC

With the growing use of medical marijuana, the legalization of marijuana for recreational use, and the increase in the production of industrial hemp, the need for cannabis-related quality assurance (QA) services is growing. Vitale Scientific Associates, LLC (VSA) is meeting that need by offering support services that are specifically designed for the cannabis industry. Our services can help to provide for the most appropriate testing methodologies being applied in order to generate the most accurate and reliable data for this growing industry. Additionally, through the review of laboratory-generated data, VSA can assess the validity of results based on method requirements and regulatory standards.