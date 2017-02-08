Warlock Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
5 x .5g Preroll Infused Pack
Warlock effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
49% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
