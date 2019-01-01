Wattney Kay & Design is an online store that sells handcrafted hemp bracelets. Currently, it is operated by an awesome team of 3. With incredible attention to detail, every hemp bracelet is designed and handcrafted in Canada. We are proud to use one of the world’s strongest natural fibres to create stylish durable jewellery just for you! While we are known for our hemp bracelets, we are a lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire, educate others and empower like minded individuals from around the world, in hopes of breaking the taboos on the hemp and cannabis plant. We believe that every single one of us has the ability to make a change and that life is too short to waste the opportunity to make this happen. There is proof that these plants have the potential to change our world. We hope to inspire others to rethink hemp & cannabis by getting involved in the movement, educating themselves with the stories of others, and help spread the word; one hemp bracelet at a time. Get Involved There are a number of ways for you to get involved with Wattney Kay... Pay it Forward: With your help, we donate to non-profit organizations in the Cannabis industry. For every non-profit hemp bracelet sold, Wattney Kay donates 20% to that organization. We hope to spread the truth about Cannabis and support those who use it. Click here to visit our Pay it Forward page. Lead the Pack: Work directly with our marketing team to help promote our brand and products on social media. For more information, click here. Contribute: If you are or know of a non-profit organization in the Hemp/Cannabis industry that would benefit from our donations, click here. Collaboration: If you are a Hemp/Cannabis business that would like to collaborate with Wattney Kay, send us an email to info@wattneykay.com with your content ideas and we’ll be happy to discuss this with you!