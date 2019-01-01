WeedLog helps you to keep track of your present and past cannabis grows in the most easy and convenient way possible, by using your mobile phone. WeedLog was designed to be as less intrusive as possible on the everyday work and attendance needed for your grows. It brings the note taking, photo recording, progress tracking activities to a new level with no effort. Sharing these results and helping the rest of the community, which used to be a feat, is now also as easy and simple performing a click. This adventure started with the realization that all this record keeping, progress tracking and specially the sharing of knowledge was done by almost everyone in a manual way, with the use of spreadsheets and notepads. We want to change the way this community, Our Community, interacts and shares.