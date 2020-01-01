weedmill
Storage, grinder and dispensary
About weedmill
Weedmill is a product which allows it's user to store up to 5 grams of weed. When needed, the bottom can be opened and as a peppermill the weed is dispensed.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Weedmill is a product which allows it's user to store up to 5 grams of weed. When needed, the bottom can be opened and as a peppermill the weed is dispensed.