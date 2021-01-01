About this product

Blueberry CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Blueberry CBD has been derived from: Blueberry F2 x OG Kush CBD x Afghan CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Blueberry CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 160 cm and will yield 450 to 700 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.



