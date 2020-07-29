Weedseedsexpress
Cannatonic feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Cannatonic has been derived from: G13 Haze x MK Ultra. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Cannatonic feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 250 to 400 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, sour, sweet, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed.
Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Cannatonic feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cannatonic-feminized-seeds
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
