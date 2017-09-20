About this product

Ghost Train Haze feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Ghost Train Haze has been derived from: Ghost OG X Neville’s Wreck. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Ghost Train Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 225 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: spicy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, focused, happy, powerfull.



