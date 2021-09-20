Weedseedsexpress
Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Granddaddy Purple has been derived from: Big Bud x Purple Urkle. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 77 days. Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 500 to 800 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned.
https://weedseedsexpress.com/granddaddy-purple-feminized-seeds
Granddaddy Purple effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
